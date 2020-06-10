Oasis Academy to move high school classrooms to WNC campus

Classes for Oasis Academy’s high-school students will be conducted in Piñon Hall beginning with the 2020-21 academic year.

Oasis Academy’s high school students will have more autonomy from the main campus when doors open for the fall semester.

In what started off as a tongue-in-cheek suggestion turned into the real thing as the Fallon campus of Western Nevada College will rent space in Piñon Hall to Oasis Academy for 167 freshmen through senior students. The hall’s floor plan shows nine large classrooms, two smaller ones in the center of the building, office space and a lounge. Smaller offices for faculty were built into the original floor plan.

Chief Academic Officer Rochelle Tisdale said she mentioned to one of the WNC deans earlier this year of the academy’s plan to build a new K-12 school in the future, but plans could be on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown during the spring and the uncertainties with future funding.

“The dean then said why don’t you rent the entire building,” Tisdale recounted when their talk shifted to the WNC campus.

Tisdale added the dean mentioned using Piñon Hall, because it was under-utilized compared to Sage and Getto halls.

As for the teachers, Tisdale said the high-school teachers are excited to have more room. Teachers will move their classrooms after July 1 when the new fiscal year begins, but once students report in August, Tisdale said she will split her time between Pinon Hall and the main campus.

Cheryl Venturacci, Oasis’ academic counselor, will be at the WNC facility full time.

Tisdale said the academy will probably use at least five classrooms plus the offices. She said the lounge will give students a place to study, to have meetings and to eat lunch.

“This will work out for our junior and senior students who are already at WNC taking Jump Start classes,” she said. “It will be easier for them to meet with their teachers and counselors.”

The Jump Start program allows junior and senior students in their final two years to take college classes that also count as high school credits. By enrolling in WNC classes for two years, Tisdale said students can earn a two-year A.A. degree.

Tisdale said the move will also give the academy more room for its younger students at the main campus.