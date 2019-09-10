Oasis Academy’s Dusty Casey selected to Commission on School Funding

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s legislative leaders recently confirmed their appointments to the 11-member Commission on School Funding that will oversee the development of Nevada’s new school funding formula.

The board includes Oasis Academy’s Dusty Casey of Fallon.

“I am confident that the collective knowledge and expertise of the commission members will lead this critical work in the right direction,” said Jhone Ebert, superintendent of Public Instruction. “I look forward to working with the commission, our districts, and school communities on a transparent process to implement a funding formula that provides equitable investment and gives students the tools they need to build a home, life, and future.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that Dr. Karlene McCormick-Lee would chair the Commission on School Funding. In addition to being former Associate Superintendent with Clark County School District, McCormick-Lee is a Visiting Scholar at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She is a founder of NewLeef LLC works which provides education system support nationwide to increase organizational effectiveness.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson each nominated two commission members. Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer and Assembly Minority Leader Robin Titus each nominated one member. Titus nominated Casey.

The Nevada Association of School Superintendents (NASS) nominated four school district chief financial officers; two representing districts with more than 40,000 pupils and two representing districts with fewer than 40,000 pupils: A.J. Feuling, Carson City School District; Jason Goudie, Clark County School District; Paul Johnson, White Pine School District; and Mark Mathers, Washoe County School District.

Coming out of the 2019 legislative session, Senate Bill 543 created the 11-member Commission on School Funding to guide the work of the Department of Education to revamp Nevada’s K-12 education funding formula for the first time in over a half century. Total spending on K-12 education in Nevada will top $5 billion annually in fiscal year 2020.

On or before Dec. 1, 2020, the commission shall make recommendations to the governor and the Legislature. Beginning with the 2021-2023 biennium, SB 543 generally replaces the Nevada Plan with the Pupil-Centered Funding Plan. The commission will also provide guidance to school districts and the Department of Education on the implementation of the Pupil-Centered Funding Plan.

Its responsibilities also include, but are not limited to reviewing the base per pupil funding amount, the adjusted per pupil funding for each district, and the multiplier for weighted funding for each category of students and recommend revisions as they determine to be appropriate; reviewing state laws and regulations related to education and making recommendations to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of public education; reviewing and making recommendations relative to the Pupil-Centered Funding Plan’s equity and cost adjustment factors, which include those for each county, small schools, and small districts; and reviewing the Department of Education’s reports on the personnel and services an average school could employ based on the funding included in the governor’s recommended budget and the budget approved by the Legislature and provide recommendations for revision as appropriate.

Senate Bill 543 set Oct. 1 as the deadline for the commission’s first meeting, which will be appropriately noticed and open to the public.