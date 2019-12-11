Oats Park Art Center Gallery opens this weekend

The newest exhibits open Saturday from 2-8 p.m. at Fallon’s Oats Park Art Center.

In the E.L. Wiegand Galley will be Austin Pratt, “A Gate, Wild, Breathing — Painting Objects and Images.”

The exhibit runs to April 4. A panel discussion and reception for the artist, though, is Feb. 1 from 5-7 p.m. with the discussion beginning at 5:30 p.m. More on the artist can be found at http://www.austinjpratt.com.

Ahren Hertel’s “Match” connects to landscape through mimicry and abstraction. This exhibit in the Kirk Robertson Gallery also opens Saturday from 2-8 p.m., and the artist reception is at the same time as Pratt’s. The artist’s website is http://www.ahrenhertelart.com.

The ChArts Store will also be open on Saturday for Christmas gift shopping.

The Oats Park Center is located at 151 E. Park St. For information call 775-423-1440 or email info@churchillarts.org.