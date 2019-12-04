Oh good grief, Watson has gingivitis

Watson here and recently I found out I have gingivitis. OK, that sounds awful but, lots of dogs and cats have the condition. Mom noticed that my gums were bleeding when I was chewing on a stick. She thought I had scraped them with the wood. Boy, was she upset when the truth came out.

Mom’s home treatment was to put hydrogen peroxide with dog toothpaste on a cotton swab and carefully rub it over my gums. It doesn’t hurt and I do like the taste of the toothpaste. They have improved 100 percent and I’m getting my teeth cleaned soon.

Gingivitis is a symptom of periodontal disease, and to avoid it you must brush your teeth very well. I’m not real good about having a toothbrush in my mouth, so a lot of the problem was my attitude. I’ve adjusted my attitude and it is smooth sailing now. I kind-of enjoy it.

Dogs and cats can develop gingivitis, so it’s really a matter of brushing frequently. Veterinarians recommend at least three times a week. Gingivitis develops when plaque builds up on the teeth and isn’t removed.

There are three stages of periodontal disease. Stage one is separation of the gum and tooth. Stage two is characterized by a 25 percent attachment loss, while stage three involves a 25 to 30 percent attachment loss. When you hit stage three, you lose teeth.

Fortunately, I’m not at stage one yet, and thanks to my mom and the veterinarian I won’t be getting there soon. So I guess you could say that it was a close brush with disaster. Learning how to take care of it was something I could sink my teeth into.

— XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Folks to register for AmazonSmile program. Details are below.

Folks who need their animals spay/neutered for free. Details are below. This is a limited time offer until the funds run out. Apply soon or you will miss your chance.

SHOUT OUT TO

S. Carter for donating Thunder Shirts to CAPS. Paws applause to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Dec. 14 with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by for a pooch smooch. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you get a pooch smooch! Don’t forget to get a CAPS 2020 calendar.

Christmas on the Farm on Dec. 21 at Lattin Farms. Please come by and see us and vote for our booth. All funds for this event will be donated to a local non-profit.

DON’T FORGET

December Pet Holiday: National Cat Lover’s Month

CAPS 2020 calendars are now available call 775-423-7500.

CAPS is offering free spay/neutering through a grant from Maddie’s Fund.

This offer is good until funds run out. To qualify you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2018 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or veteran’s disability card including a photo ID. Also required is a Churchill County ID. For more information, call CAPS at 775-423-7500.

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.