Oh, yikes! Watson’s got a zit!

Watson here, and I am embarrassed to admit that I have a zit right on the tip of my nose. My mom wanted to find out what it could possibly be, and she discovered a website that allows you to check on symptoms in cats or dogs. You can find it at http://www.petmd.com, symptom checker.

The website has a diagram of a cat/dog, and all you have to do is click on the body part to get a checklist of symptoms. It's really easy. One click on the head, and a checklist appears with several choices for diagnosis. Hmmm … after reading the list we select skin crust, which leads us to nasal dermatoses. Yep, it sounds like I picked up something sniffing around the neighborhood. I guess we'll try some ointment and see if that takes care of it. If not, it's off to the veterinarian.

My mom was amazed there are so many cool things on the website. There is a chocolate toxicity meter for dogs, a flea and tick guide and a recall alert. If you are a worried pet owner, this website offers guidance if and when you need to take your pet to the vet. When the symptoms are serious enough, the website actually advises you to see a veterinarian.

Well, I guess I better be a little more careful and not be so nosey. Who knows what my nose knows?

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Donations for veterinarian bills. We have some animals who need daily medical items and we could use some help meeting the cost of treatment.

Volunteers to help build kennels. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Warm blankets and towels for our kennels.

Volunteers to walk dogs or play with cats. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are unable to pick up cans because of trailer problems, but please continue to save them.

SHOUT OUT TO

Ott's Farm Supply for designing, fabricating, donating and installing our incredible new CAPS sign. We are absolutely thrilled.

Arlene Detomasi for donating towels and blankets for our guests. You really know how to throw in the towels! A Four Paws Salute to you.

To all the folks who registered for the AmazonSmile program, we have raised over $400 to help CAPS. If you haven't registered please do, the details are below.

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart Saturday with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have caps, shirts, and mugs, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

January Pet Holidays:

National Dress Up Your Pet Day

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy many of the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

Flower Tree Nursery will be raffling a 20-gallon tree March 15 and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.