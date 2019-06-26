On the prowl with Fallon’s FAWG

Fallon Animal Welfare Group, FAWG, is dedicated to cats and eliminating cat overpopulation.

Michele Ippolito, the founder of FAWG, is retiring and relocating after many years of service to our community. Our thanks for your dedication!

The new director, Jeane Workman, will carry on the FAWG mission. The cats who are trapped are spayed/neutered, given shots (rabies) and returned to their environment. This is a more humane solution than being euthanized. This approach stops the endless cycle of more and more homeless cats.

I did not know that there are four categories of homeless cats: stray cats that were once owned but dumped, feral cats that were born in the wild, barn cats that can be friendly or feral and community cats that are neighborhood cats fed by various people.

Many times, feral cats live in colonies that are close to a food source. If several of the cats are trapped, spayed/neutered the colony can continue to exist but with a diminishing population. The ultimate goal would be the entire colony spayed/neutered. Sadly, there are so many homeless cats that many will be euthanized.

If you are concerned about the cat population in your area, you can contact this group. They will help you trap the cats and facilitate the neutering/spaying. You can contact the group at 775-217-6832 or its website at http://www.fallonanimalwelfaregroup.org.

FAWG has barn cats that need jobs and house cats that need homes. As stated on its web site, “One small cat changes coming home to an empty house to coming home.”

I hope that I have let the cat out of the bag on the wonderful work FAWG does.

LOOKING FOR A HOME

We have puppies. Policy, however, prohibits adopting out puppies or kittens under the age of 6 months to a home with children under 5 years of age. This is to protect both the children and the animal. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

IN NEED OF

Garage sale items. We need gently used appliances, furniture, treadmills and miscellaneous items. We don’t need clothing. Call us at 755-423-7500 and we will pick it up.

Folks to enroll in the AmazonSmile program. See the details below.

Walking buddies for our fabulous canine guests. Do you have two legs and a need for exercise? We are looking for folks who would love to walk, lose weight and do a good deed at the same time. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans: If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500) and we will come get them.

SHOUT OUT TO

Everyone who enrolled in the AmazonSmile program, we have raised $226 just from your purchases. A Four Paw salute to you!

Tom, Geri and Beau for your dedication to the CAPS guests. Cash loves to walk with you! A pooch smooch to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart July 6 with the Kissin’ Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by and smooch our pooch. We have hoodies, shirts and hats. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you’ve hugged our pup.

DON’T FORGET

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate .5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, Nev. 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.