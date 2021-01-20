On the way to a slimmer summer

Rexy is a gorgeous two-year-old German Shepherd. She is a bit shy when meeting new people but quickly becomes your friend. She loves going on walks and is an enthusiastic walking partner. Rexy would be a wonderful addition to your family. Come out and meet her; she is excited to find a forever home. We have two adorable puppies that are super sweet and available. Details at 775-423-7500.

Courtesy

Watson here and I have just returned from the veterinarian. Following an exam, rabies shot, and treat, I was informed that I have arthritis and need to lose four pounds. Mom promised the whole family would be walking to lose weight in the New Year.

We are avid walkers, but age is catching up with us, and we are getting creaky. Getting creaky is better than getting creepy, but it does limit the amount of walking we do. Mom talks about her ancient friend Arthur as if he is a real friend. Arthur is actually her nickname for arthritis.

Many older dogs develop arthritis the same as people do. Caused by wear and tear, injury, or genetics, osteoarthritis changes the affected joints. Commonly found in the shoulders, hips, elbows, and knees, it can be quite painful.

There are seven symptoms that dog parents can spot that signal their BFF has arthritis. It is time to see the vet if your pet is tired, reluctant to move, limping, irritable, yelps when touched, or has muscle atrophy.

Taking supplements can help with creaky joints and my vet recommended Dasuquin chewy supplements, which by the way are delicious, I also take a prescription that eases the tenderness in elbows and shoulders.

One very important thing to remember is to keep moving, because lack of exercise can make your joints even more painful and stiff. Keeping the muscles and surrounding tissue strong is crucial to maintaining support for your bones.

January is, National Weight Loss Awareness Month. Therefore, as summer approaches, Arthur, mom, dad, and I are walking our way to slimmer summer figures. Since a collar is all I wear, it is hard to hide those extra pounds and I plan to be in the buff by summertime!

XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Dry cat food and Friskies wet. Dry dog food and Pedigree wet food. Our current supplier of donated food is no longer distributing food to shelters. We need help to maintain our guests.

Puppy milk, puppy pads, and Taste of the Wild Puppy food. We have puppies that need lots of care and supplies.

Bleach and cleaning supplies.

Folks who need low-cost spaying/neutering for dogs or cats. SNAPS program details below. Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500) and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

SHOUT OUT TO

Our patrons who give donations but want to remain anonymous. A pooch smooch to you!

Barnett Haden for being our bookkeeper and your generous donation. A Four-Paw-Salute to you!

Our awesome staff and volunteers. You are the heart and soul of CAPS!

COME SEE US

CAPS is now open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

January Pet Holiday: Weight Loss Awareness Month

SNAPS is a program offered to Churchill County residents through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2020 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or Veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For information, call CAPS at 423-7500.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.