Open computer lab at library

Open Computer Lab is the opportunity for you to bring your computer or other device to the library to practice your skills or to get hands-on help with whatever you are trying to master. A librarian is on site to help you with your technology needs. We can help you learn to use the library online catalog to find a book, show you have to use our large selection of databases, or download an ebook, eaudio, or emagazine from Overdrive and RBDigital. Having trouble using your new phone? Bring it in and we’ll help you with that. We can walk you through Lynda.com, to learn software, creative, and business skills to achieve your personal and professional goals. We can also show you how to download films from the library website. So join us every Thursday from 9-11 a.m. for Open Computer Lab where we help you master your electronic device.

The library is located at 553 S. Maine and http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org.

Carol Lloyd is the director of the Churchill County Library. She is available at the library or by email at celloyd@churchillcountylibrary.org, or by calling 423-7581×6.