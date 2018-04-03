Lahontan Elementary awarded their Pack Pride Awards for the third quarter of school. The students who received the award were chosen by their teacher for a multiple of reasons that included hard work in class, kindness towards their peers, and being a positive role model.

Kindergarten students who received awards are (front row) Cove Smith, Eli (E.J.) Falani, Arlinda Atkinson, Odin Roose, June Gillis, and Sara Allen. (back row) Matthew Armstrong, Sarah Peterson, Mikenlei Armour, Viola Fisher, and Zoey Wright.

First grade students who received awards are (front row) Valerie Arzola Rojas, Kaylee Goldstein, Taylor Holbrook, Ezekiel Martinez, Alaina Hooten, Peyton Walker, and Gracelyn Keimig. (back row) Ahvienna Strickland, David Downs, Amelyia Hamlin, Carlos Ibarra, McKenzie Seymour, Casen Ennis, and Gabriel Aboytes. Not pictured: Julian Villalba