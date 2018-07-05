Pair of exhibits end their showing on July 14

Two exhibits will end on July 14 at the Oats Park Arts Center, while two new ones open on Aug. 4.

In case you missed one of these exhibits, call 775-423-1440 to make arrangements to view either Beverly & Her Stuff or Inge Bruggeman's "Deposits: New Work."

The Beverly & Her Stuff exhibit features the selected mixed-media works from artists who reside in the Reno area and several from rural Nevada.

The exhibit is the "baby" of Joan Arrizabalaga, a Fallon native who now lives in Reno, and fellow artist Marti Bein. Both Arrizabalaga and Bein worked with The Wedge Ceramics Studio's owners, Sutter and Samantha Stremmel, to show their art exhibits. The group known as Wedge Outside the Box presents unique and creative art shows.

"We decided to give back to them with a show called 'Panic,'" Arrizabalaga said.

The group of artists first started the project in January 2017.

Inge Bruggeman's exhibit "Deposits : New Work" is now showing in the Classroom Gallery of the Oats Park Art Center for another week. Her work centers on the idea of the book as object, artifact and cultural icon. According to Bruggeman, she makes artist's books, fine press publications, prints, and other text-based art that investigates our personal and collective relations to the shifting role of the book, print media and text in our world today.

Bruggeman's activities will interest her followers and newfound friends in Fallon. In 2017, she traveled to Johannesburg, South Africa for the Booknesses Book Arts Colloquium: Taking Stock of the Book Arts and in the same year, she curated an exhibition for the Shepard Contemporary in the Art Department at the University of Nevada, Reno. "Expanded Readings: The Book to Come" that included work by Sun Young Kang, Felicia Rice, Heather Green, Heidi Neilson, Kaia Sand and Katherine Kuehn.

Two new exhibits open Aug. 4.: Jay Schmidt's "The Middle of Nowhere: Recent Sculptures, Paintings and Collaborations," and Kirk Robertson's "Homage to Collage: Mixed Media Works from Three Decades."