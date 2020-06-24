Parade planning coming together

Entries are coming in for this year’s Fourth of July parade co-sponsored by the city and county.

Fourth of July

The planning is coming together for Fallon’s Fourth of July parade, which is only 10 days away.

Both the city of Fallon and Churchill County are co-sponsoring the parade, and according to David Ernst, the county’s recreation supervisor, the Downtown Merchants Association is helping with the planning because of their prior involvement in the annual event.

Ernst said he has received about 30 entries, and they’re slowly coming in. This year’s theme is “Spring Sports, Apple Pie, & the 4th of July.”

“We expect that number to go up every day,” Ernst said. “We’re hoping to have at last 50, and some out-of-towners have expressed interest in attending.”

The parade begins 10 a.m. and will follow the city’s traditional route. The staging area is at the Churchill County Middle School, and the parade moves north on Taylor Street to A Street. The route heads east for one block, moves south in front of the American Legion Hall to Williams Avenue and then east two more blocks to Maine Street. From there, the route goes south to the middle school.

County Manager Jim Barbee previously said at a commission meeting the county and city will target social distancing, and since the parade is outdoors, they’ll also spread out the people on the city’s sidewalks.

Ernst said the county will stream the presentation of awards on its Facebook page at 2 pm. The awards will be given in Best Use of Theme, Best Youth, Best Civic/Non-Profit Group, Best Business Entry, Best Mounted Individual, Best Mounted Group, Best Farm Equipment, Best Ag, Best Automobile, Best Military, Most Patriotic, Presenters’ Choice and People’s Choice.

This year’s co-grand marshals are Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford and Churchill County Commission Chairman Pete Olsen.

Wrapping the evening will be auto racing at Rattlesnake Raceway and then fireworks. Ernst said the fireworks should begin at about 9:30 p.m. He said the city of Fallon provided money for the fireworks display to help Lahontan Auto Racing Association (LARA). Because of restrictions placed on public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rattlesnake Raceway couldn’t hold races and fundraise for any fireworks at the beginning their season.