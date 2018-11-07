Parole board to meet on murderer’s fate

The Nevada Parole Board said it is faster to fax or email letters. The fax number is 775-687-6736, and the email address is info@parole.nv.gov . Letters may be sent to Nevada Parole Board, 1677 Hot Springs Road, Suite A, Carson City, NV 89711. On all correspondence, refer to Michael Regan, No. 41965.

Georgia Marshall and her family undergo a wide range of emotions before attending a Nevada Parole Board hearing every three years.

Marshall and a member of her family, friends and the law enforcement community will attend a parole hearing later this month in Carson City.

Every three years, Michael D. Regan faces a hearing for the murder Georgia Marshall's daughter, Linda Tompkins, in May 1992. Tompkins was 30 years old at the time.

Tompkins served in the U.S. Air Force as a weapons specialist, and before Desert Shield/Desert Storm began in late summer 1990, she transferred to the Nevada Air Guard's 152nd Tactical Reconnaissance Group, the "High Rollers." She also worked at the Kennecott Rawhide Mine.

Regan's parole hearing is set for Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 1 p.m. in Carson City at the Nevada Parole Board, 1677 Hot Springs Road, Suite A.

The last parole board voted in 2015 to keep Regan, who is an inmate at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, in prison.

Linda's sister Elaine Blackburn said she will attend. As they have done every three years, the family asks for letters of support to keep Regan in prison.

The memories of that 1992 incident are still vivid today for Tompkins' family.

For what Regan did to her daughter, Marshall is persistent that he remain behind bars.

"He's going to hurt someone, and it's always a female," she said.

According to Marshall when she spoke to the LVN in 2015, Regan dated her daughter for six months before her death, three of which he spent in jail for one crime or another. She adamantly denies the two were living together at the time of the murder.

Marshall recounted what her daughter had told her in 1992 after they broke up. Police officers picked up Regan and were going to take him home, but he gave them Tompkins' address.

Regan pleaded to stay with Tompkins for three days until he could move into another house. Both Marshall and her daughter did not like the idea, and Marshall specifically soured on the idea because Regan also had another girlfriend in Tonopah whom he wanted to marry.

Marshall and her family, though, believed Regan strangled Tompkins when she came home from work and found him drinking and using drugs. Eight days later, two men hunting frogs found a decomposed body in an irrigation ditch near the Austin Highway and Wildes Road east of Fallon. Regan eluded police for months.

Regan confessed to second-degree murder in 1994 and was sent to the Nevada State Prison.

District Attorney Art Mallory said a deputy DA will attend the hearing. Likewise, Blackburn said retired Fallon Police Capt. Ray Dolan, who investigated the murder, plans to attend the hearing.