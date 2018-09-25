Patrolling Fallon with Matt and Jax

Sometimes partnerships are made in heaven, and that's the case with Officer Matt Timmons and Jax. Matt met Jax in Las Vegas through a trainer who trains dogs for law enforcement. Jax was two years old when he and Matt started working on his K-9 certification.

Jax is now a certified narcotics K-9. The way he was taught this skill is that his favorite toy was associated with the scents of various narcotics so he is actually looking for his toy. When Jax scores, he gets play time with his tug toy as a reward.

Fallon has had a least four K-9s, but at present Jax is the boss and the only K-9 on the job.

Jax is a Belgian malinois and has superb sniffing skills. To get his job, he had to pass hours of rigorous testing. In fact, to maintain his certification, he and Matt must train 16 hours a month.

Jax's job is very specific because he sniffs out narcotics such as cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and other substances. If there is a suspicion that drugs are involved during a routine stop, Jax is called on to assess the situation. Jax sniffs the area, and if he detects narcotics he will scratch the offending spot. He has a 98 percent accuracy record.

When Jax finishes his nightly duty he takes off his collar and badge to settle in for some down time with his family. Yes, he gets to sleep with the kids, and they have lots of play time together.

Recommended Stories For You

Jax is a picky eater, but his work requires so much attention he deserves to be picky.

Thanks to Jax and Matt for their commitment to keep Fallon safe. We salute both of you with all four paws!

IN NEED OF

Dog walkers; we desperately need volunteers to walk and socialize our dogs. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans; if you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them.

SHOUT OUT TO

Etched in Stone for engraving glasses with the CAPS logo. Our tails are wagging for you!

NAS Fallon for donating two Conex storage units. A Four Paws Salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Oct. 20, with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps and shirts, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

September: Dogs in Politics Day

SNAPS is a program offered to Churchill County residents through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2017 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For information, call CAPS at 423-7500.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon blue Spruce on Dec. 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer.