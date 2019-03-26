Pause to care for paws and claws

No sense in pussyfooting when it comes to cats' paws and claws. Cats need healthy feet because they climb and perform incredible acrobatic landings. I did not know how important it was to check your cat's paws until I met Mr. Wolf, who was the most darling brat cat I ever knew.

Mr. Wolf loved to explore and go into foreign places. He knew no boundaries and that was when the trouble began. We lived in the wilderness, so there were many bushes, brambles and patches containing stickers. Even with his superior vision, stickers occasionally found their way into his paw pads.

Pulling stickers out of sensitive paws is probably the least favorite thing I can think of doing next to trimming cat claws. It does need to be done, especially if you want to avoid infections. It is important to check paws regularly for cuts, sores, stickers or swelling. Mr. Wolf was not the most ideal candidate for paw care but, with a big towel and tweezers, we managed it.

Cutting claws requires a lot of patience, steady hands and clippers. You can start by massaging the cat's paw to get them to relax then press the toe pad. When their nail extends, use the clipper to snip the white part of the claw. If you're lucky you might make it through one or two.

My advice is to avoid upsetting your cat and have a professional do the trimming. The most important thing to remember is to never declaw your cat. Declawing surgery involves amputating the end of a cat's toes. Instead of declawing a cat, trim his claws regularly and get a good scratching post. That will keep your cat purrfectly happy!

Looking for a home

We have puppies! Yes, we have four darling Lab/mix and two pit/mix

Policy, however, prohibits adopting out puppies or kittens under the age of six months to a home with children under five years of age. This is to protect both the children and the animal.

Call 775-7500 for details.

IN NEED OF

Vendors for Bark in the Park on May 18; call 775-423-7500 for details.

Folks who need help affording spaying/neutering for dogs or cats. The SNAPS program details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

The Bailey family, owners of Flower Tree Nursery. Thank you for supporting CAPS with the quarterly tree raffle. A Four Paw salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on April 6 with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by and smooch our pooch. We have hoodies, shirts and hats. Be sure to check out our merchandise after you've hugged our pup.

DON'T FORGET

March Pet Holiday: Respect Your Cat Day is March 28.

SNAPS is a program offered to Churchill County residents through CAPS that provides low-cost spaying/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2018 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or Veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For more information, call CAPS at 423-7500.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a tree on June 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.