Pediatrician joins Banner Health Clinic at Banner Churchill Community Hospital

Banner Health is pleased to announce the addition of LuAnn Ochsner, MD, to Banner Health Clinic: Pediatrics, located at Banner Churchill Community Hospital in Fallon.

Ochsner attended medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and performed her residency at both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Creighton University/Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Neb. She is board-certified in pediatrics.

With six years' experience in her field, Ochsner is qualified to assess a diverse range of medical needs, including asthma, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, depression and more. Having seen the devasting consequences that can occur from asthma, she focuses on educating her asthma patients on how to manage their medication and live healthy, active lives.

When it comes to ADHD, Ochsner loves to see her patients' self-esteem improve when their therapeutic medication is successful, and they are able to focus in the classroom and achieve their goals. She will also see patients for well-checks, concentrating on educating families about healthy eating and exercising.

"When parents or guardians bring their sick child into the clinic, it is a crisis in their life," Ochsner said. "My priority is to help the patient and their family understand what is happening and support them through the treatment process."

In her free time, Ochsner enjoys playing the piano, hiking, backpacking, reading and listening to music. She is enjoying being a part of the diverse community in Fallon and getting to know her patients and their families.

Ochsner practices at the Banner Health Clinic at Banner Churchill Community Hospital, 801 E. Williams Ave. Call 775-867-7712 to schedule an appointment.

To learn more about Banner Churchill, visit bannerhealth.com/churchill or follow them on Facebook.