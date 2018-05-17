Performance arts camp debuts in Dayton, Fernley

"Get in the Act" presents Camp Broadway for kids entering grades second through fifth in Dayton and Fernley.

This one-week summer camp introduces children to the world of the performing arts through dance, acting, and singing, while encouraging young performers to develop theirs skills in imagination, vocabulary, teamwork and coordination.

The camp culminates with a performance of their work on the last day.

Each camp is limited to 12 students to ensure individual attention.

Camp Dates and Locations:

Dayton High School Theater the week of June 25-29 from 8:30-Noon;

Fernley High School Theater the week of July 9-13 from 8:30-Noon.

Camp fee $125.

For information contact camp director, Diane Handzel

M.A. Theatre Arts at 775-588-8614 or email: info@getintheact.org

Website: http://www.getintheact.org