Physician assistant joins Banner Health Clinic in Fallon

Banner Health has added Matthew West, PA-C, to the team at the Banner Health Clinic providing same day walk-in care within the Family Medicine Clinic in Fallon.

West sees pediatric and adult patients for all non-urgent care to include illness and injuries. With more than five years of experience in healthcare, West enjoys working closely with patients of all ages to provide compassionate, patient-centered care.

"I am excited to be back in my community, at my home hospital to really make a difference in healthcare," West said. "I am focused on working with my patients to help them feel better using treatment methods that work for them and their lifestyle."

West is no stranger to Banner Health, having previously spent 10 years with the non-profit organization in a variety of roles, including emergency department technician, paramedic, medical assistant and physician assistant. He graduated from the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Clinical Health Services degree and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

In his free time, West enjoys spending time with his wife and four children. They enjoy outdoor activities, including camping, hiking and spending time on the lake.

West sees same-day, walk-in appointments only. To schedule an appointment at Banner Health Clinic: Family Medicine, call 775-867-7740.