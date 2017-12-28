Plan now for annual ‘An Evening with the Arts’

The 32nd annual "An Evening with the Arts" fundraising dinner and silent auction is set for March 3 at the Fallon Convention Center.

This yearly event raises funds to help insure the continue delivery of Churchill Arts Council programs and activities features more than 200 items covering a wide range of artwork, weekend getaways and other eclectic items donated by local and regional artists and businesses.

It's a great chance to get a little something for yourself and support the Arts Council.

"An Evening with the Arts" raises funds to assist with expenses not covered by grants. The fundraiser includes a silent auction of items ranging from paintings to sports tickets. If you have items you want to donate, contact Valeri Serpa at 775-423-1440.

The silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m. and the catered dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

"It is a nice opportunity for folks to dress up, get together for an evening of visiting with friends, enjoy cocktails, a wonderful meal and the opportunity to purchase many unique items to support the arts and culture in Fallon," Serpa said.

This year's theme is "Evening of Thrones," referencing the "Game of Thrones." The Slanted Porch will cater the dinner. Tickets are $80 per person, which includes dinner wine an admission to the auction, or $90 per person, which includes dinner wine, admission to the auction and $20 worth of raffle tickets.

This season has produced memorable performances and art exhibitions currently showing in the two galleries.

Currently, two exhibitions are on display Karl Schwiesow's "Pressplay: Recent works" will run through March 24, and a gallery walk-though and reception for Schwiesow is Jan. 20 from 5-7 p.m. His exhibit is displayed in the Classroom Gallery.

Schwiesow was born and raised in Homer, Alaska, where his art experience began in his father's metal fabrication shop and in his mother's yarn shop.

Kevin Bell's exhibit in the E.L. Wiegand Gallery also will extend until March 24. A talk and reception for Bell is March 10 from 5-7 p.m. Bell's exhibit consists of painting of the new American West and is titled "Contingent Lands: Place in the Contemporary West."

His work was featured twice in the publication New American Paintings, selected for the 2014 Dublin Biennial, and showcased at art fairs such as SCOPE and Pulse New York.