Plan now to spend two summer nights under the stars

Summer is fast approaching with two concerts at Oats Park.

Mariachi Flor de Toloache, an all-female mariachi band formed in New York in 2008, appears in Fallon for the summer's first free "In-the-Park" concert on June 16, the day before Father's Day.

The show, presented in cooperation with the City of Fallon, begins at 7:30 p.m. on the Centennial Stage at Oats Park. Food and beverages will be available for sale.

The group received a Latin Grammy nomination for its debut album, "Mariachi Flor de Toloache."

Reminiscent of the early days of mariachi, the group started as a trio, harp, violin and vihuela. Today, Mariachi Flor De Toloache performs as a full mariachi ensemble.

Mariachi Flor de Toloache is led by singers Mireya I. Ramos (founder) and Shae Fiol (founding member).

Recommended Stories For You

The members come from diverse cultural backgrounds such as Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Australia, Colombia, Germany, Italy and the United States. This defines their unique flavor and sound. The result of this cultural bouquet is an edgy, versatile and fresh take on traditional Mexican music.

Earlier this year, the group launched its second album, "Las Caras Lindas," with Chulo Records.

The group has performed at a variety of venues including Terminal 5 (NYC), Nashville's Ryman Theater, the Coachella Festival, Hult Center for the Performing Arts, Ravinia Festival, World Café, and Mass MOCA.

The second free In-the-Park occurs later in the summer in mid-August. Tris Munsick and the Innocents formed in 2012 and are based out of Sheridan, Wyo. They play dance music and cover a wide variety of songs ranging from barroom standards to more edgy original works. If "real country" is what you're looking for, you've come to the right place! Their show is designed to keep people dancing, drinking, and having an overall good time from downbeat to last call.

The band's debut album, "Last Time I Leave," hit No. 19 on the iTunes New Music Charts and was NPR's runner-up 2014 Wyoming Album of the Year.

Band members consist of Tris Munsick (guitar, lead vocal), Daniel Ball (lead guitar, vocal), Tom Lulias (steel guitar), Nick Lulias (bass), and Ryan Bell (drums).