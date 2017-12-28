Plenty to read and do at library

"Artemis," a novel by Andy Weir, is the story of a heist on Artemis, humanity's first and only lunar colony. By the author of "The Martian."

STEAM Club

STEAM incorporates science, technology, engineering, art and math into hands-on projects and activities. Activities include Lego Club, Coding Workshop, Quilling and more. Every Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Special Friday Program

Children read to dogs (Yes! Real life dogs!) as a way to improve their reading and to hang out with a furry friend. Jan. 4 from 4 to 5 p.m. This program happens monthly.

Jan. 19. Justin Impossible Magic Show at 2 p.m. and Make and Take Quilling from 2 to 4 p.m.

Paws2Read

Quiller's Club

Produce artwork in the ancient form of quilling or paper filigree. All experience levels welcome. Jan. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. This program is offered monthly on the second Tuesday.

Excel Basics

Learn the basics of Excel, the electronic spreadsheet program, on Jan. 9 and 23 from 9 to 11 a.m. Additional classes will be added based on community demand. Let us know if there is something you'd like to learn.

Open Computer Lab

Bring your questions or just drop by to practice your skills every Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. Computers are available for your use. A librarian is on hand to assist.

Story Time

Story Time is held each Wednesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, a craft, and valuable tips to help your child get ready to read. Northern Nevada Literacy Council Special Story Time will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 25.

Knitting Club

Share what you're working on or get ideas on your knitting project. TheKnitting Club meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Featured Artist

Kaleidoscope Color Wheels is on display at the Library through February. The artwork was created by the Churchill County High School Art 1 students under the direction of art teacher Jaime Lynn Shafer. Meet Ms. Shafer and her students on Jan. 16 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Library location

The library is at 553 S. Maine St. and http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org.

Carol Lloyd is the director of the Churchill County Library. She is available at the library or by email at celloyd@churchillcountylibrary.org.