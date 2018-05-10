Police arrest man on allegations of sexual assault, child pornography

Fallon Police Department detectives, acting on a lead from an undercover agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington Field Office's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, arrested on Tuesday a 33-year-old man on allegations of sexual assault and child pornography.

Richard Edward Alexander is being held on $210,000 bail. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation develops.

Based on information provided by the undercover agent, the FPD said detectives secured search warrants for his residence, vehicle and storage locker.

The search warrants were served with the assistance of an FBI Agent and a Washoe County Sheriff's Office detective assigned to the Northern Nevada Cyber Center, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

FPD said upon execution of the warrants, items of evidence were seized that corroborated the intelligence provided by the undercover agent, which in turn led to the arrest of Alexander.