Pool offering variety of events

Plenty of chances to splash around are being offered thanks to an array of programming at the Churchill County Pool. The following events are offered at the swimming facility at 333 Sheckler Road:

Swim Lessons

Churchill County Pool is offering American Red Cross Preschool Aquatics (for ages 6 months to 5 years old), and Learn-to-Swim: Levels 1-4. These evening classes are held once a week for 40 minutes, January-April, for $30 per month.

Wave Classes

Wave classes are offered at Churchill County Pool to help you maintain a strong body and reach your fitness goals using the benefits of water. These water exercise classes improve your body's endurance, strength, flexibility, and coordination using the therapeutic benefits of water. Classes are $5 for drop-in or class passes are $35 for eight classes and $50 for 12 classes.

Active Wave — 8:30 a.m., shallow water, on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Deep Wave is at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Take Away the Aches

Churchill County Indoor Pool is offering a Take Away the Aches class on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. These classes increase your flexibility, strength, and coordination with low impact exercise to improve your daily living. This class is excellent for people just beginning an exercise program or people dealing with limited motion, diabetes, and arthritis. All ability levels and non-swimmers welcome. Classes are $3 for drop-in or $22 for eight classes.

Swim Hours

Churchill County Pool's lap swim hours are 5:30-7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays, and 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Open Swim is 4-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call 775-423-7091 for information.

Please register at Churchill County Pool, 333 Sheckler Road in Fallon. For information, call 775-423-7091.