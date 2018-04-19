Prescription drug roundup set for April 28

Agencies are taking aim at prescription drug abuse and encouraging residents to bring their expired, unused and unwanted prescription medication for safe disposal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28 at CVS, 461 W. Williams Ave.

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is being facilitated by the Churchill County Sheriff's Office, Fallon Police Department, the Churchill Community Coalition and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The event's goal is to help prevent pill abuse and theft. The service is free and anonymous.

Experts say medicines that languish in home cabinets are susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, common methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — may pose potential safety and health hazards.

Anyone who can't make the April 28 event can drop their prescriptions medication at the 24-hour prescription drug drop box at the Churchill County Sheriff's Office, 73 N. Maine St.

With no questions asked, liquids and gasses can be dropped off at the Banner Churchill Community Hospital Pharmacy, 801 E. Williams Ave.

For information about the disposal of prescription drugs, go to http://www.churchillcoalition.com.