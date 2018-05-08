Procession to bring 10 veterans remains to Fernley cemetery

The Nevada Veterans Coalition is conducting its 10th mission at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery by honoring 10 veterans whose remains have been in the care of Walton's Funeral Homes, yet remained unclaimed.

Walton's 11 mortuaries have recovered 87 veterans for the NNVMC.

Services will be conducted with full military honors for 10 veterans at 2 p.m. on Friday at the NNVMC, 14 Veterans Way, in Fernley. As with the September service that included a combine military service for 25 veterans, a procession from Sparks to Fernley will bring the remains through the Lyon County city en route to the cemetery.

Spokesman Tom Draughon said the procession will meet at the lot across from the Alamo in Sparks. He said lineup time begins at 11:30 p.m., and the departure time is one hour later with arrival at the cemetery at 1 p.m.

According to Draughon, the veterans being honored include the following:

Eldon Selhime, (1918-1992), U.S. Coast Guard, 1941-1944, WWII.

Patrick Silva, 1951-2002, U.S. Marine Corps, 1968-1971, Vietnam.

Irvin Smith, 1913-1974, U.S. Army, 1942-1943, WWII.

Salvatore Spitale, 1921-1993, U.S. Army 1943-1946, WWII.

Gregory Sutton, 1953-2001, U.S. Army, 1972-1975, Vietnam.

Robert Tenkotte, 1925-1976, U.S. Army, 1943-1946, WWII.

Edward Wallace, 1934-1976, U.S. Army, 1953-1956, Korea.

Ronald White, 1943-1994, U.S. Army, 1968-1971, Vietnam.

Leo Williams, 1920-1997, U.S. Army, 1944-1964, WWII/Korea.

Phillip Pippen, 1920-1976, U.S. Army/U.S. Air Force, 1941-1956, WWII/Korea.

Draughon said government officials, the public and media are invited to attend the ceremony. He thanked Walton's Funerals and Cremations for their vast database to work; National Personnel Records Center, and their vast team of researchers; NVC members' countless volunteer hours; the NVC Honor Guard and other escorts; and the staff at Northern NNVMC for guiding the coalition through the proper procedures to conduct these services.

For information on the procession or military service, contact Draughon at thd1941@aol.com or 775-835-3479.