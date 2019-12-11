Purrhaps you’re wondering why cats purr?

Purring is believed to be a form of communication although experts don’t know exactly what cats are saying when they purr. Purring is associated with positive social situations like nursing, grooming, relaxing and being friendly. With the exceptions of lions, leopards, jaguars and tigers, most cats purr.

Cats purr by using their larynx and diaphragm muscles both as they inhale and exhale. Just how the contractions are controlled is still a mystery. Purring is an intimate activity because cats purr at a frequency and volume too low to travel far. Kittens purr when they are only a few days old, which helps them bond with their mother. Mother cats use it as a lullaby.

When a cat is hungry they purr by combining their normal purr with an unpleasant cry or mew that sounds a bit like a baby’s cry. My cat, Troutie, was an expert at this, and I would immediately feed her. Actually, I could tell the difference between a relaxed purr and the starving purr.

Most cats purr when they get hurt or are in pain. It might be a way for a cat to soothe itself, but research suggests that purring actually helps cats get better faster. The low frequency of purring, about 26 Hertz, is in a range that promotes tissue regeneration. Purring causes a series of related vibrations within the body that can heal bones and wounds, ease breathing and lessen pain and swelling.

I guess purring is the most purrfect way for a cat to keep happy and healthy; it’s absolute purrfection!

