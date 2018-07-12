Pussyfooting around with cat DNA

Sometimes the scope of a new discovery just leaves me stunned. Recently, I was amazed that detectives have solved crimes that occurred decades ago using DNA and genetic databases. More surprising is that the use of this technology isn't just limited to humans.

Researchers are analyzing DNA from 209 ancient cats. Some of the DNA is 9,000 years old. The samples are from European, African, Asian and Egyptian cat mummies. The goal is to create a genetic base that will trace the ancient trail of cats' interactions with man.

When did cats become domesticated? That question is puzzling, but current evidence suggests it may have been around 10,000 years ago in the Fertile Crescent. The people stored grain, which attracted rodents, which in turn attracted wild cats. Eventually, the cats figured out how to coexist with people, and people liked the pest-free existence they provided.

As populations moved, cats moved with them. There were two major exoduses from the Middle East, and the genetic signatures of those cats are evident in most modern breeds. Cats weren't bred for their appearance until the 1800s, and the tabby blotchy coat pattern became common about that time.

So as the story of our feline friends unfolds, we can see that our love for them has been nurtured over centuries. Who knows, eventually there may be an "Ancestry.cat" where you explore your cat's history.

