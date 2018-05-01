Queens announced for annual Portuguese Festa

The following local students are the queens to be featured in Fallon's annual Portuguese Festa, which returns to St. Patrick's Parish on May 19 and 20.

The event will start with crowning, linguiça and dancing at 8 p.m. On May 20, a parade will start at 10 before Mass is celebrated at 11 a.m. Sopas and an auction will follow at noon. All are welcome.

Vivian Marian Gomes

Hello! My name is Vivian Marian Gomes. I am the Mini Queen for 2018, and I am 6 years old. I am in kindergarten at Lahontan Elementary School. My parents are Thayne and Carin Gomes, and my older brother is Leo Gomes.

My family comes from the Azores Islands. My father's side came from Flores. My mother's side came from the Ilha do Pico (Casa Pico).

My mother's paternal grandmother, Rose Engleman, is called Avo Avo as an affection meaning "grandmother" in Portuguese. Avo Avo's maiden name was Silva, and her mother's maiden name was Da Rosa. My great, great, great grandmother's family started the Festa in San Diego in 1907.

My father's great, great grandfather, Jose Gomes, originally moved to Virginia City during the Comstock in 1859. He moved back to the old country, but his sons moved from there to Fallon in 1905, where the Gomes family has been since. Great-Grandpa Johnny's parents were both from Flores, Fernando Gomes and Maria Serpa. Great-Grandpa Johnny would later marry MaryAnn Gomes.

My Papa Joe is very proud of me being Mini Queen this year and representing the Portuguese side of my family.

I enjoy singing, dancing, the arts, reading, and bunnies. I like being nice and kind the most.

Kari Bailey

Hi, my name is Kari Bailey and I am eight years old. This is my fifth year participating in the Portuguese Festa. I am the junior queen this year.

I am fifth generation. My great-grandmother, Margaret Bailey, also participated in the Portuguese Festa. My great-great-great grandma Annie's family, the Gomes, came from the Island of Flores in the early 1900s. My great-great-great grandfather, Joe Soares, came from the Island of Flores as well, as a stowaway on an American whaling ship. He settled in Lovelock, Nev. After marrying Annie in 1926, they bought a ranch in Fallon and we have been part of the Portuguese community here in Fallon ever sense.

I enjoy spending time with my family and I love to play soccer and be outdoors. I also enjoy learning to play the guitar. I'm in third grade and attend E.C. Best Elementary School.

I am very excited to be a member of the Portuguese community.

Faith Myers

Hi, my name is Faith Myers and I have chosen to be this year's Senior Queen at the Fallon Portuguese Festa. I am presently attending Oasis Academy and I am a freshman in high school.

I really enjoy playing soccer and softball. For my hobbies I enjoy drawing, listening to music and hanging out with my friends and family.

I have inherited my Portuguese ethnicity from my paternal side of the family. I have been participating in the Festa for nine years.

Please come and join us for this event.