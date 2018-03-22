Reality television for your dog

Watson here, and I have to admit one of the best things I do every day is watch TV with my dad. We share the couch, sort of, because he really takes his half seriously. Well, we were watching a basketball game when a commercial came on, and dad did the channel surf thing. Usually I just ignore it, but suddenly I noticed there were dogs and they were doing fun stuff.

Yes! Dogs were playing around, barking and running. Not everyone was hyper because some dogs were hanging out, walking through tall grass and sleeping in the field. Wow, a channel just for me! Unfortunately, watching them made me sleepy, and I had to take a short nap.

Amazingly, I see things a lot differently than dad because I have dichromatic vision, which means I see a range of two primary colors, yellow and blue. On the other hand, dad has trichromatic vision and he sees a whole range of colors. Dog TV is in my color range.

Another difference is that I register images more quickly than dad, so it's a good thing we have a newer TV. Older TVs make the pictures flicker because they show fewer frames.

Dog TV was invented to help dogs who have to stay home alone for long periods of time. It can also help with separation anxiety because there are images and sounds so that you don't feel so lonely. You can check out the action at http://www.dogtv.com.

I don't want to become a couch potato, so I'm limiting my time watching the tube, although there was a really cute, yellow girl Lab I wouldn't mind meeting.

XOXO Watson

NEED OF

Vendors for Bark in the Park to be held on May 5. We would like a huge variety of goods and services. If you know anyone who would like to have a booth, we are open to any variety. Please contact Karen at 775-423-7500.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are now able to pick up cans. If you have cans to pick up, call 775-423-7500.

SHOUT OUT TO

All the folks who enrolled in the Amazon Smile program. In total we have received over $500 because of your help. Enrollment details are below.

Rema White for donating cans. A Four Paws Salute to you!

Janet Swan (not Swanson) for being a good steward of our dog park. You are awesome!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on April 14 with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps, shirts, and mugs, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

March Pet Holidays:

Poison Prevention Week

To enroll in AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy many of the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon tree on June 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable. CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.