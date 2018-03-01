Reception for visiting artist set for March 10

An artist's reception for Kevin Bell is nearing at the Churchill Arts Council.

The event is March 10 with a talk and reception from 5-7 p.m. It's recommended to arrive about a half hour early.

Bell's exhibit in the E.L. Wiegand Gallery ends March 24 and consists of painting of the new American West is and titled "Contingent Lands: Place in the Contemporary West."

Bell looks at how cultural values and aspirations shape people's experience of landscape. He derived his research from living 10 years in Alaska and eight years in Montana. He earned a bachelor's degree in history from Bowdoin College and completed a Master of Fine Arts in painting from the University of Oregon.

Bell's work has been featured twice in the publication New American Paintings, selected for the 2014 Dublin Biennial and showcased at art fairs such as SCOPE and Pulse New York. He recently curated "Seeing it Again: Nature Revisited" at Anderson Ranch Art Center in Snowmass, Colo.

His artwork has been shown in Hong Kong, Dublin, Shenzhen, New York City, Vancouver B.C., Houston, San Francisco, Seattle and Chicago.

It's not too early to plan for the first musical offering at the Barkley Theater. The Susan Werner Trio appears March 24, and Werner is known for challenging herself to conquer new styles with her creative restlessness. During her career this becoming her defining characteristic.

During two years in Cuba — 2015 and 2016 — Werner wrote the six songs of "An American In Havana" and the recording features her trademark wry, poetic lyrics set to Cuban sounds and song forms.

For information call 775-423-1440.