Reception slated at Arts Center in Fallon for Black Rock Press director

Inge Bruggeman, director of the Black Rock Press at the University of Nevada, Reno, will have a reception and then talk about her exhibit on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the Oats Park Arts Center.

Her exhibit "Deposits: New Work" is now showing in the Classroom Gallery of the Oats Park Art Center through July 14.

Bruggeman's work revolves around the idea of the book — the book as object, artifact and cultural icon. She makes artist's books, fine press publications, prints, and other text-based art that investigates our personal and collective relations to the shifting role of the book, print media and text in our world today. She has an avid interest in the history of the French livre d'artiste and the contemporary artist's book in France.

Bruggeman's activities during the past several years have been impressive, and no doubt, will interest her Fallon audience. In 2017, she traveled to Johannesburg, South Africa for the Booknesses Book Arts Colloquium: Taking Stock of the Book Arts in South Africa at the University of Johannesburg. Her work was part of the exhibition Artists' Books from the Jack Ginsberg Collection and she has gave a presentation, "Active Reading: Experiencing the Book as Action and Activity."

In 2017, Bruggeman curated an exhibition in 2017 for the Shepard Contemporary in the Art Department at UNR. "Expanded Readings: The Book to Come included work by Sun Young Kang, Felicia Rice, Heather Green, Heidi Neilson, Kaia Sand, Katherine Kuehn, and Harriet Bart."

Bruggeman also taught a workshop, "Contradictory Landscapes" at The Mills College Summer Institute for Book and Print Technologies in July 2016 and traveled to Europe the preceding year where she participated in a group exhibition, "Handpressen" in Munich, Germany at Galerie Handwerk and also visited the book art, printmaking, and English students in the Visual Arts Department at Grenfell Campus, Memorial University in Cornerbrook, Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories For You

Bruggeman was the recipient of the Premio Lía 2014 book award from the International Artist's Book Exhibition sponsored by Lia: Libro de Artista in Guadalajara, Mexico.