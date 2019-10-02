Red Rover, Red Rover, send help over

I remember playing Red Rover in elementary school. The object of the game was to break through the other team’s line. I always tried to stay toward the end because some of the kids ran so fast they would knock you flat.

RedRover has taken on new meaning lately because it is now a program that provides safe housing for animals who live in a home experiencing domestic violence. Domestic violence is traumatic in many ways you might not realize. Only 10% of the domestic violence shelters accept pets, and that presents a difficult decision for victims who own pets.

Many times when the pet is left with the perpetrator of domestic violence, it will be hurt or killed as a form of retaliation. Pets are also used to manipulate a victim. When there is no alternative to take a pet with them, victims often stay in dangerous situations.

RedRover is a non-profit that helps animals and their people in crisis. RedRover has partnered with Purina to help victims and their pets escape unsafe environments. The goal is to establish at least one pet-friendly domestic violence shelter in every state.

Recently, RedRover and Purina have launched the Purple Leash Project, which is a joint effort to expand RedRover’s Safe Housing program. The program helps shelters adapt to accept pets or establish an off-site pet shelter where the pet will be safe. It will give more power to victims who are afraid to leave because of their pets. It’s a win-win for everyone.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and it’s exciting that pets have at last found a voice who will speak out for them. RedRover will send help over for your Rover.

We still have one absolutely darling Catahoula mix puppy. He would love a home. Come out for a little puppy petting. Policy, however, prohibits adopting out puppies or kittens under the age of six months to a home with children under 5 years of age. This is to protect both the children and the animal. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

