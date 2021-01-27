Registration begins for Fallon Youth Baseball, youth softball undecided

Fallon Youth Baseball is planning on having a season this spring and online registration is open until Feb. 28 with games scheduled to begin in late March. Pictured is Mason Llamas competing on one of Fallon’s Cal Ripken all-star teams in 2019.

Thomas Ranson

Youth baseball will be back in the Lahontan Valley this spring.

After being shut down last year because of the pandemic, Fallon Youth Baseball determined in last week’s board meeting that a season will take place under current COVID-19 mitigation protocols. Churchill County Youth Softball Association is evaluating options and has not made a decision regarding a season.

Registration opened this week and this year’s fee begins at $30 (plus an online processing fee), which will cover insurance, the league charter and COVID-19 supplies. Registration ends Feb. 28.

Teams and game schedules will be created in March and at that time, the remaining registration fee will be due, which covers uniforms, field maintenance and equipment. All players will be required to sign a COVID-19 waiver. Games are scheduled to run from March 29 to June 4 with the all-star tournament to follow during the summer.

Those wanting to coach, volunteer or umpire need to register online and complete a background check.

FYB, which competes in the Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth organization, is open to youngsters ages 4-15. Divisions include T-ball (4-6 years old), Rookies (6-8), Minors (9-10), Majors (11-12) and Babe Ruth (13-15).

For information, visit fallonyouthbaseball.leagueapps.com. To register, click on the Leagues tab followed by Baseball and then select the appropriate division.