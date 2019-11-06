Reno, Virginia City host Veterans Day parades

Two area parades will honor veterans on Saturday.

The Reno Veterans Day parade begins Monday morning with a ceremony at the Virginia Street Bridge at 11:11 a.m., and afterward, the parade moves north through the heart of city beginning at 11:20 a.m. and lasts about two hours.

This year’s grand marshals are Doris Howard and John Lougaris. Deputy grand marshals are Noreen Leary, Billy Miller and Andrew R. LePeilbet. The parade features marching bands, area Junior ROTC units, military organizations and a strong presence from the Nevada National Guard.

The annual Virginia City Veterans Day Parade is also Monday, beginning at 11 a.m. The parade includes many veterans’ organizations, bands, vehicles, mounted horse individuals and groups, Junior ROTC and local residents showing their patriotism. Along the parade route on C Street are banners honoring Virginia City residents who answered the call and served or are still serving in the military.

The Fallon Elks Lodge on 90 W. Center St., also recognizes veterans with a dinner, recognition of those who served in the military and a guest speaker that begins at 6 p.m.

For information, call the Fallon Elks Lodge at 775-423-2239.

Various schools are also recognizing this week students’ parents and family members who are veterans.

The Fallon Theater will host a Salute to Veterans on Monday at 6 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by the Lovelock Singers. Cost of admission is a donation.

Monday is Veterans Day. All federal, state and local government offices and schools will be closed as will financial institutions. Naval Air Station Fallon will operate on its holiday schedule.