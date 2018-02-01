Reserve tickets for annual ‘An Evening with the Arts’

The annual "An Evening with the Arts" dinner and silent auction fundraiser is set for March 3 at the Fallon Convention Center.

The festive event raises funds for the Churchill Arts Council to assist with expenses not covered by grants. The silent auction of items ranges from paintings to sports tickets. If you have items you want to donate, contact Valeri Serpa at 775-423-1440.

So far, Valerie has been receiving items for the silent auction. Among the collected items are a Chinese-Italian Thriller for Eight. Daryl Chinn and Lorri Van Woert will create a delicious, unforgettable Chinese-Italian dinner at Lorri's home for you and your guests. Your meal will be prepared on a date mutually agreed upon with Daryl and Lorri.

"Stalker" is a whimsical feline designed by Helene Knott as part of her Story Quilt series "Garden Patch Cats," in which cats take on the form of fruits and vegetables. "Stalker" is 18.5 inches square and comes ready to hang on your wall and show off his shades of green reminiscent of, what else, but celery. It is designed by Helene Knott and made and donated by Julie Lamb of The Uncommon Thread.

"An Evening with the Arts" raises funds to help ensure the continued delivery of Churchill Arts Council programs and activities. It features more than 200 items covering a wide range of artwork, weekend getaways and other eclectic items donated by local and regional artists and businesses.

The dinner is $80 per person and includes dinner, wine and admission to the auction, or $90 per person which also includes $20 worth of raffle tickets. The auction preview, bidding and no-host bar begins at 5:30, and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The auction concludes at 8:30 p.m.

Seating is limited, so reserve your table early by calling CAC at 775-423-1440

Catered by the Slanted Porch, the dinner includes house-made focaccia bread, Caesar salad, herb-crusted filet mignon and half Maine lobster tail, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and dessert.

In the meantime between now and March 3, it's time to enjoy CAC's February Film Series featuring three of Alan Rudolph's films beginning today with "Choose Me."

For all the movies, the box office, Art Bar and galleries open at 6 followed by the movie at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. For information, go to http://www.churchillarts.org, or call 775-423-1440.

Rudolph came to prominence with "Choose Me," the first film in this month's series. It stars Keith Carradine, Lesley Ann Warren and Geneviève Bujold. "Choose Me" is a conscious throwback to noir of the 1940s — to movies made up of dark streets and wet pavements, hookers under street lamps, pimps in shiny postwar Studebakers, and people who smoke a lot. It's also about lonely, smart, complicated people who are trying to clear a space for themselves and use romance as an excavating tool.