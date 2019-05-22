Retired teachers ask for commission’s help

Commissioner Pete Olsen presents a proclamation to Lisa Erquiaga, director of the William N. Pennington Life Center recognizing May as Older Americans Month.

Steve Ranson / LVN

Although it wasn’t listed on the agenda, two retired school teachers used the public comment time to ask county commissioners if they would support Nevada Senate Bill 224 that would shield retirees’ identities who are enrolled in the state’s Public Employees’ Retirement System.

Nancy Stewart and Gaye Johnston, both retired Churchill County School District teachers, spoke at the regularly scheduled commission meeting of the month.

They expressed concerns that under current PERS regulations, the name of retirees, their last employer, years of service and pension amount can be released. Under state Sen. Julia Ratti’s bill, she proposes to keep each retiree’s identity private.

Johnston said she and her late husband, Bob, lobbied the Legislature for years on behalf of state employees. Both ladies said in the cyber age, private records are easier to obtain. The bill has passed the Senate and is now in the Assembly.

If approved, Johnston said the names will be replaced by a different identifier.

“We don’t want our names out there,” Stewart said. “I have concerns with identify theft. We’re just trying to protect ourselves.”

Because they expressed their concerns during public comments, Commission Chairman Pete Olsen reiterated commissioners can only listen but they are prohibited from taking action until the next meeting, which Johnston said would be too late.

Ken Collum, field manager for the Carson City District’s Stillwater Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management, reviewed activities within the district. He gave a rundown on the Sept. 17 lease sale for geothermal and activities at Dixie Meadows and Salt Wells.

Commissioners also took action on the following items:

Adopted a proclamation recognizing May as Nevada Wildfire Awareness Month.

Adopted a proclamation recognizing May as Older Americans Month.

Awarded a bid for construction of the Lattin Road septic to sewer consolidation project to A & K Earth Movers for $507,000.

Approved distribution of annual allocation of R092-17A marijuana funds to support approved Board of Health strategies.

The Liquor Board also approved an application for transfer of an existing liquor license to Gurvinder Singh Dosanja for the Fallon RV Park County Store.