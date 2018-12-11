Ribbon cutting planned for new state veterans’ home

Eighteen months ago, dignitaries gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony to begin construction on a 96-bed, $47-million Northern Nevada State Veterans Home.

The complex is nearing completion, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Gov. Brian Sandoval will be held Monday at 6 p.m. preceded by tours of the facility beginning at 4:30 p.m. The veterans' home is located southeast of Kietzke Lane and Galletti Way in Reno on state property.

On Nevada Day, Oct. 31, the city of Sparks, however, renamed part of Kietzke Lane to Battle Born Way. According to the city, the new address is 36 Battle Born Way, which recognizes Nevada as the 36th state to join the Union in 1864.

Kat Miller, director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, said Nevada has needed a veterans' home for years. The closest state facility is located in Boulder City, but NDVS said many veterans must travel out of Nevada for care. According to NDVS records, about 80,000 veterans live in Northern Nevada and more than 300,000 live in the state.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller reiterated the concern that the Boulder City facility is located too far away from the Reno area.

Sandoval said the Nevada Legislature approved more than $14 million in state funds to construct the 102,000-square foot facility that will offer numerous services providing skilled nursing and memory care.

"This is a place where our veterans will gather to really celebrate their service, and they will get the best care that possibly can be found anywhere in the United States of America," Sandoval said during the groundbreaking ceremony in July 2017.

The ceremony is being held before Sandoval, who is term limited, leaves office in early January.

In additional to the veterans' home, a state Gold Star memorial will also be erected on the property.