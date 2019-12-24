Ring in 2002 with fireworks, 5K

The Fallon New Year’s Eve celebration at the Churchill County Fairgrounds starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 31) and includes a synced patriotic radio simulcast (KKTU 99.5 FM) at 6:05 p.m.

The grandstands in the rodeo arena will be the place to be for this year’s fireworks display. A community bonfire will follow.

On Jan. 1, Churchill County Parks and Recreation invites the community to welcome in 2020 with the New Year’s 5K fun run/walk. Entry is $20 per person and $60 per family of four, and on the day of the race, the entry fee are $25 individuals and $90 per family of four. This year’s dog category remains at $3 per canine. The 5K will start next to the City Hall courtyard at 10 a.m. with registration opening at 9 a.m. For information, contact the Parks and Rec Department 775-423-7733.

Register early at 325 Sheckler Road. The post-race awards ceremony takes place afterward.

The Churchill County High School Dancers are hosting their 3rd annual Safe and Sober New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at the Old High School Pit, 710 S. Maine St. Tickets are $15 each or $25 per couple and include appetizers, dancing, sparkling cider toast at midnight. Tickets are available at Out of Egypt, the CCHS office, and the door.All proceeds help the CCHS Dancers compete in Idaho.

Ring in the New Year at the Churchill County Museum with the Churchill Library Association and the Churchill County Museum Association. Dinner, Dancing, and Complementary Cocktails. Tickets: are $65 each. A table of eight is $480. Tickets are available at the Churchill County Library, Churchill County Museum, and Jo’s Stillwater Tea Room.