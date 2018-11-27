Ringing in the holidays

IO Motorcycle Club toy run

The Iron Order Motorcycle Club Fallon Chapter is having its toy run on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

Kellie Kalista, assistant coordinator for the local Toys for Tots program, said the event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the American Legion Hall, Post 16, on 90 N. Ada St. The cost of entry is one new unwrapped toy.

The toys program administered by members of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will also have toy collection for three days this week and three next week at Walmart. from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. Toy collection will also occur at the downtown Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 7 and also at the Lights of Christmas on Dec. 8.

Wishing Tree toys

CC Communications ITPA (Independent Telecommunications Pioneer Association) sponsors the Wishing Tree, a program in which local volunteers raise donations to provide gifts during the holidays to local children who might not otherwise receive them.

The tree is on display at CC Communications Customer Service Building (1750 W. Williams). Help make a child's wish come true by choosing an ornament with the child's name and wishes from the tree.

New unwrapped toys and new clothing donations can also be dropped off at CC Communications Customer Service building at 1750 W. Williams Ave.

Monetary donations for the Wishing Tree accepted and can be sent to CC Communications, ITPA, P.O. Box 1390, Fallon, NV 89407. They are also accepting blankets or nonslip socks for our homebound seniors.

For information, call Dawn Ballard, 775-423-7171 ext. 1269.

Ceremony of Carols

The Churchill County High School Music Department presents "A Ceremony of Carols; A Christmas Celebration" on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night.

The choir recently sung the national anthem and another selection at a school-board meeting.

This festive event includes fantastic music, a royal court, a four-course dinner featuring tri-tip steak and holiday cheer for family and friends.

"A Ceremony of Carols" will take place in the parish hall at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Tedford Lane. Tickets are $25 each or a table for eight for $200. All seats are reserved. A silent auction and raffle round out the night's event.

Tickets may be purchased at the Churchill County High School Office at 1 Greenwave Circle.

Tintabulations Handbell Ensemble

Reno musicians will present its 2018 Christmas concert season, "Oh Wait! It's Christmas!" and has announced its lineup.

The Tintabulations Handbell Ensemble will perform Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. at the William N. Pennington Life Center, 952 S. Maine St., in Fallon

Reno's own ensemble is comprised of a wide variety of talented local musicians, including University of Nevada, Reno music majors, professionals from within and outside the music world and a handful of retirees. They're led by director Barb Walsh, a retired Washoe County School District music teacher of 34 years and a preeminent force within the international handbell world.

Presenting renditions of seasonal music intertwined with the sharing of amusing personal tales, sit back, relax and enjoy the seasonal presentation by Tintabulations as they envelope you in the magical warmth of the holidays.

The concerts are free and suitable for all ages.

Lahontan Valley Fine Arts Invitational

A reception for the artists showing their artwork in the Lahontan Valley Fine Arts Invitational is Dec. 8 from 5-9 p.m. in the Kirk Robertson Gallery at the Oats Park Arts Center.

Artists for this year's showing includes Judith A. Carlson, Cody Chenoweth, Barbara Glenn, Amanda Hammond, Linda Hammond , Sheree Jensen, Denise Johnson, Kori Meyer, Edith A. Isidoro Mills, Larry Neel, Marie Nygren, Robert Petersen, Sarah Riggle, Kim Rowlett, Jaime Sammons, Kevin Sammons, Patricia Sammons, Jaime Lynn Shafer, Susi Slaybaugh, Rhiannon L. Stephens and Francine Tohannie.

For information call 775-423-1440 or email info@churchillarts.org.

Dec. 8 also begins an exhibition in the E.L. Wiegand Gallery for Miya Hannan.

First Responders food competition

Churchill County's first responders are having their annual holiday food competition Saturday from 1 a.m.-4 p.m. at Walmart.

Donate any food item to the agency of your choice. The agency that receives the most food in weight wins.

Santa's Wonderland

On Dec. 8 from 2-5 p.m. the Fallon City Hall will be the site for a Santa's Wonderland. There will be free photos with Santa, cookie decorating, ornament making and a letters to Santa station the new letters to Santa mailbox will debut.