Rotary Club of Fallon, local library donate 200 books to Northside

To give preschool students a free, wrapped book is like another Christmas morning.

That's based off their reactions when Jeslyn MacDiarmid of Churchill County Library Children's Services stopped into 10 classrooms Thursday at Northside Early Learning Center to read and hand out 209 picture books for each student.

The bag full of books was made possible by the Rotary Club of Fallon in partnership with the library and provided funds.

The Rotary Club of Fallon last helped donated books to Northside during Christmas and raised at least $1,000.

For spring, the club raised $650 and are donating $400 to the next event; both organizations are hoping to make it a quarterly routine.

"The students are enjoying it all together and it prepares them for summer reading," said MacDiarmid, who's been working in the partnership for two years.

Recommended Stories For You

Thanks to the funds raised by the local Rotary Club, the library chose a book to incorporate with this year's summer reading program, "Reading Rocks": I Got the Rhythm by Connie Schofield-Morrison.

To gift students a free book also promotes the state's Read By Grade 3 act, to ensure students reading skills are proficient by third grade.

"If kids have access to books early and learn to get ready to read, they're successful," said library Director Carol Loyd. "The library is a natural partner for everyone in town."

The library's summer reading program begins 2 p.m. June 7 with family event including literacy activities, food, and beverages.