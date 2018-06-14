Rothery wins clerk’s/treasurer’s race over Barrenchea

Linda Rothery won the Churchill County Clerk's/Treasurer's race Tuesday by defeating Corine "Rinnie" Barrenchea, 2,273 votes to 834.

Early voting and absentee ballot results, which were counted before the general election ballots, showed Rothery with 1,262 votes compared to Barrenchea's 421 votes.

Since both candidates are Republicans and no Democratic candidates filed, Nevada law declares the winner from the primary election.

Rothery, the chief deputy clerk/treasurer, assumes her new office on the first Monday in January, succeeding Kelly Helton, who decided not to run for re-election.

"I was shocked, very happy," said Rothery, referring to the final results.

She didn't know how the results would turn out since she and Barrenchea are well known in the community.

Rothery has served as office manager and chief deputy clerk/treasurer for the last 11 years and has 17 total years in the clerk/treasurer's office. Current clerk/treasurer Kelly Helton endorsed Rothery for the office, which is for a four-year term.

"Her endorsement helped," Rothery said. "Kelly has been a pillar of the community for so long and having her faith that I could do the job is important."

Rothery said she ran the office for long stretches of time in Helton's absence when the current clerk/treasurer was facing health problems.

"The community saw I could do the job," she added.

Her experience in the office was also a benefit to her.

Rothery said as chief deputy clerk/treasurer, she is in daily contact with various offices and departments with the county administration and with county clerks and treasurers across Nevada.

Barrenchea, who was born and grew up in Fallon, has been manager of the Navy Federal Credit Union at Naval Air Station Fallon for 17 years. At the Lahontan Valley News / Churchill Economic Authority Candidates Night on May 22, Barrenchea said she would bring a fresh perspective in a new age of technology and expectations and touted her experience in the financial industry, which she said is one of the most scrutinized because of constant federal oversight.

Barrenchea said her experience includes working with the operation of a $1 billion financial institution that gives her a broader, more diverse experience.

Furthermore, Barrenchea she understood the commitment to fulfill her responsibilities if elected and to take the clerk/treasurer's office to the next level by satisfying the requirement of the job.