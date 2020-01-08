Running in the new year

Winner for each age group in the annual New Year’s day fun run and walk have been announced by the Churchill County Parks and Recreation Department. For a full list, go to the LVN Facebook page.

Women

13 and under: Xavia Dini

14-20: Savanna Reglie (first-place women’s runner)

21-30: Diana Martinez

31-40: Jessica Camacho

41-50: Leslie Zimmerman

51-60: Kelli Yates

60 and older: Andrea Vest

Men

13 and under: Collum Roscoe

14-20: Ketoven Stevens (first-place men’s runner)

21-30: Garrett Kalt

31-40: Brandon Hogan

41-50: Bryce Sauer

51-60: Jay Horsely

60 and older: Frank Bozanich