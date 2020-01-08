Running in the new year
LVN staff report
Winner for each age group in the annual New Year’s day fun run and walk have been announced by the Churchill County Parks and Recreation Department. For a full list, go to the LVN Facebook page.
Women
13 and under: Xavia Dini
14-20: Savanna Reglie (first-place women’s runner)
21-30: Diana Martinez
31-40: Jessica Camacho
41-50: Leslie Zimmerman
51-60: Kelli Yates
60 and older: Andrea Vest
Men
13 and under: Collum Roscoe
14-20: Ketoven Stevens (first-place men’s runner)
21-30: Garrett Kalt
31-40: Brandon Hogan
41-50: Bryce Sauer
51-60: Jay Horsely
60 and older: Frank Bozanich