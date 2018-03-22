Sale average for 2018 bull sale reaches $3,200

The Nevada Cattlemen's Association recently conducted its 52nd annual Fallon All Breeds Bull Sale.

This year's sale featured bulls ranging from 14-25 months of age. Cattlemen from California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Utah attended the sale looking to buy their range-ready bulls for the year. The sale average for the top 75 bulls sold comes to $3,214. Breed Averages included Angus, $2,735.29; Balancer, $2,710.00; Charolais, $2,137.50; and Herefords, $3,582.35.

Each year, the consignors continue to bring high-quality bulls. Because of the high quality of bulls and dedicated support to the sale, the sale continues to be a success and reach out to many of the western states. The Nevada Cattlemen's Association and Fallon Bull Sale Committee thank you for your participation and congratulate this year's award recipients.

The Top Range Bull and the Angus Best of Breed were awarded to Thorenfeldt Land & Cattle for lot 144. It was sold to Dave Stix of Fernley for $4,250. The Hereford Best of Breed was awarded to Daniels Hereford Ranch for lot S-202 selling for $4,000 to Chris Gansberg. The Charolais Best of Breed was awarded to Siddoway Charolais for lot 1. It was sold to Kenny Lee for $2,500.

The Balancer Best of Breed was awarded to Deep Creek Mountain Gelbvieh/Angus for lot 159. It was sold to Harry L. Brown for $3,750. The High Selling Bull was from Phil Allen & Son for lot 22 sold to Louis Scatena for $7,250. This year's recipient of the volume buyer jacket is Dave Stix.

Along with the dedicated group of buyers and consignors that participate in the sale each year, there are several sponsors who make the sale possible year after year and they include: Pinenut Livestock, (awards for Best of Breed, Top Overall Range Bull, and ear tags for the sale); Fallon Convention Center (grant for advertising); Progressive Rancher (advertisement for the sale); Ott's Farm Equipment (general sponsorship); Big R (for donating the panels for the FFA raffle); and Great Basin Ranch of Southern Nevada Water Authority (for donating the "Raffle Calf", proceeds go to benefit Churchill FFA and the NCA Scholarship Fund).

Also, each year Gayle Hybarger organizes the Stock Dog Trials and Auction with proceeds going to benefit a family in need of help in the livestock industry. Along with these dedicated sponsors, we would also like to thank Stix Cattle Company for contributing a donation calf. Without the support of these great sponsors, the Fallon Bull Sale would not be possible.

Nevada Cattlemen's Association and the Fallon Bull Sale Committee would like to send a thank you to the Churchill County FFA, Churchill County Cowbelles, Sale Ringmen, Eric Duarte (Aauctioneer) and the Fallon Bull Sale Committee members for helping with the Sale each year. Last but certainly not least, Tommy Lee and his family, along with the crew at the Fallon Livestock LLC., provided their support and hard work to make the sale successful.