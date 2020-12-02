Sales of WWII book helping veterans

Sales from “Legacies of the Silver State: Nevada Goes to War” has generated more than $3,000 toward the sponsorship of veterans to travel to Washington, D.C. as part of Honor Flight Nevada.

In addition to online sales, the book is carried locally by the Purple Avocado, 904 N. Curry St. in Carson City; His Inspirations, 200 S. Maine St., in Fallon; and The Front Porch, 504 W. Winnemucca Blvd., in Winnemucca.

Legacies of the Silver State: Nevada Goes to War contains memorable stories of the Greatest Generation and their involvement and sacrifices during World War II. This year marks the 75th anniversary when the wars in Europe and the Pacific ended.

The Nevada News Group presents an historical account of articles written by retired Nevada newspaper editor Steve Ranson along with fellow journalists Kenneth Beaton; David C. Henley, publisher emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News; and other writers.

All proceeds from this limited edition go to Honor Flight Nevada so more veterans may see our military memorials and museums in Washington, D.C.

Go to Legacies of the Silver State on Facebook to order. To purchase, either click on the “Shop Now” button on the Facebook page or visit https://legacies-of-the-silver-state.square.site/.