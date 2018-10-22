Saturday is our date for a murder mystery!

OK, I know that I have been promoting our Murder Mystery Dinner in past articles, but we are almost there. Saturday is the big day we all have been waiting for. Actors are ready, music is set and the food is simmering. Who could ask for anything more?

Well, I haven't covered the menu yet, and I know that is important to many. We will be having salad, tri-tip, potatoes, vegetables, rolls and pie for dessert with coffee or tea. Yum! It sounds scrumptious to me.

Personally, I'm looking forward to solving the mystery with my dinner partners. We have a table for eight reserved, and our pencils are sharpened. We'll solve this crime, and the murderer will be discovered. I suspect it won't be Colonel Mustard in the library.

I would also like to remind you that the director, actors, musicians, food providers and everyone involved is from Fallon. I have always admired the way our community pulls together to support our no-kill shelter.

Please join us on Saturday at the Fallon Convention Center for a fun-filled night of excellent food, drinks, entertainment and auctions. The doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the show starts at 6:00 p.m. Dinner will be served during intermission, and a cash bar will be serving wine, beer and soda. Tickets are $40 or $280 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased at Jeff's Copy Express, 3-Dimension Shipping, Flower Tree Nursery, the CAPS shelter, or at the door.

IN NEED OF

Folks to receive our CAPS newsletter. If you would like to receive the newsletter, please call 775-423-7500 and provide us with your email or home mailing address.

Dog walkers; we desperately need volunteers to walk and socialize our dogs. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans; if you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them.

SHOUT OUT TO

Everyone who made a donation to CAPS in Billy Joe Hand's name. Thank you!

All the folks who have already purchased tickets for the Murder Mystery Dinner. Bone Appétit!

Rema White for the bag of cans. A Four Paws Salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Nov. 3 with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps and shirts, so be sure to check out the new merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

Our dear friend, Billy Joe Hand, who recently crossed to Heaven. He was an incredible man who helped everyone he met. His kindness and generous deeds are a testament to a life well lived. His adorable wife Rita was the president of our board for many years. Billy was always there to help and assist in our projects. He is greatly missed by everyone.

October Pet Holiday: World Pet Day, let's make it a month!

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon blue spruce on Dec. 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.