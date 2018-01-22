Wednesday SBA meeting in Fallon canceled
January 22, 2018
Due to the federal government shutdown, Joseph Amato will not be visiting rural Nevada this week.
The "Coffee with Joe" meeting set for this Wednesday at the Old Post Office has been canceled until further notice.
The Churchill Economic Development Authority and Fallon Chamber of Commerce had invited all business owners and entrepreneurs to attend a one-hour "rural roadshow" to meet the state's new Small Business Administration's district director and learn how programs can help with development, employee recruitment and access to loans.
CEDA said it will notify the community when the meeting is rescheduled.
