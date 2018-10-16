Scarecrow factory and petting zoo at Lattin Farms

The High Desert Grange is holding its annual Scarecrow Factory and Petting Zoo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 27 at Lattin Farms, 1995 McLean Road.

Kits are available for $6 and contain all the material needed to build your own unique scarecrow. Additional decorative items are available for purchase. All proceeds go to fund a variety of Grange-sponsored classes and events held throughout the year here in Churchill County. All activities benefit our community.

Horses, pigs, chickens, cows, goats, sheep, llamas, rabbits, and guinea pigs are scheduled to make a visit at the Farm Animal Education and Expo Petting Zoo. See, feed, and learn about livestock at this free event.

For information, contact The High Desert Grange at highdesertgrange22@gmail.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/highdesertgrange22.