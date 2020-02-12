Schedule announced for 2020 presidential caucus, early voting

One major change is in store for the Nevada Democratic Party’s First in the West Presidential Caucus in 2020, which is the addition of an early voting option.

The early voting option will allow for more voter participation in the process. Early voting in Churchill County is Saturday through Tuesday at the Old Post Office in Fallon. According to the Churchill County Democrats, early voting will be a fairly easy process and will take a small amount of time.

The Presidential Precinct Caucuses is on Feb. 22. There will be two locations for the precinct caucus. Precincts 1-8 plus Precinct 15 will meet at Epworth United Methodist Church in The Wolf Center. Precincts 9-14 plus Precincts 16-19 will meet at Churchill County Middle School in the gymnasium.

Caucus Day on Feb. 22 is a much more involved process. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and will close at noon. Once all attendees are checked in, the precinct caucuses will be called to order shortly after noon. Once voters check in, they must stay in their precinct meeting until all caucus business is completed, and this process will take approximately another 2 hours. Once voters have checked in, they cannot leave until the caucus is officially closed by the precinct chair. If caucus goers don’t feel they can spend 4-5 hours of their Saturday to attend on Feb. 22, their best option is to vote early.

The Nevada State Democratic Party has been recruiting and training volunteers for several weeks to make sure that the precinct caucus runs as smoothly as possible. For check out the Nevada Dems website (https://nvdems.com/2020-caucus/).

Caucus Early Voting will be located at The Old Post Office – 90 N. Maine St.

Saturday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 from noon-5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

2020 Democratic Presidential Precinct Caucus

Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and Precinct 15 at Epworth United Methodist Church in The Wolf Center

Precincts 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 16, 17, 18, 19 at Churchill County Middle School in the Gymnasium

For any questions regarding Nevada’s 2020 caucus process or if you wish to volunteer to help with the caucus, contact John Solomon and/or go to https://nvdems.com/2020caucus.