The Churchill County School Board meets Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the District Office, 690 S. Maine St.

Superintendent Summer Stephens and Dana Ryan will provide an overview of the Career and Technology Education in Churchill County and the Comprehensive Local Needs Assessment.

Stephens will provide an overview of the Efficiency Study Report and share plans for its use.

Approval of New Hire Incentive for licensed staff hired for the 2020-2021 school year. The proposed amounts are $2,000 paid within 10 business days of the first day of work and $1,000 paid with the September 2021 payroll for staff returning for a second year.

Report by Phyllys Dowd, director of Business Services, regarding the fiscal impact of the proposed changes to the 2019-2020 School Year Negotiated Agreement between the Churchill County School District and Churchill County Education Association. Action to ratify the proposed agreement.

Approval of applications for the Early Retirement Incentive Program (Policy 4811.0)

Discussion on a potential 4-day week pilot for elementary school.

Approval of proposed 2020-21 calendar.

Determine the number of scholarships and the amount of money for the Churchill County Board of Trustees Scholarships for the 2019-20 Churchill County High School seniors.

Approval of transfer of Kimi Melendy from Educational Services to Lahontan Elementary School principal to advance the school district’s mission, vision and strategic goals for the students at Lahontan with Melendy’s experience, leadership, knowledge and skills.

Approval of re-employment of Derild Parsons, Kevin Lords and Lisa Bliss with the understanding that position titles and job duties may be revised as a result of the ongoing efficiency study.