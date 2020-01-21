School board meets Wednesday at different location

A special meeting of the Churchill County Board of School Trustees is Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m. in the Maine Street Cafe, 810 S. Maine St.

Agenda items include:

The board will complete the board’s self-evaluation questionnaire according to policy and regulation 8349.0.

The Governance Team members will discuss their vision, priorities and goals for the district, including, without limitation, matters concerning student achievement, curriculum, fiscal issues, facilities, technology, professional development, district operations, board operations, governance, personnel and other areas.