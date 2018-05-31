 School board presents awards to HOSA team | NevadaAppeal.com

School board presents awards to HOSA team

MOLLY MOSER/LVN

CCHS 2018 HOSA team, from left: Seidi Lopez, Vera Vaz, Joelle Jarschke; HOSA Adviser Elaine Adams and Trustee Tricia Strasdin.

Churchill County School District Board of Trustees recognized CCHS 2018 Nevada State Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Champions at the board meeting May 23:

Silver Medalist (2nd Place)

PSA (Public Service Announcement): Seidi Lopez, Selene Montes, Ramona Montes, and Olivia Parkerson

Bronze Medalists (3rd Place)

Medical Reading: Brynlee Shults

4th Place

Medical Reading: Jordan Stauverman

Medical Photography: Stephanie Ugalde

Medical Law and Ethics: Indica Simpson

5th Place

Extemporaneous Poster: Macie Anderson

Job Seeking Skills: Vera Vaz

Medical Assisting: Joelle Jarschke