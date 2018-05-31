School board presents awards to HOSA team
May 31, 2018
Churchill County School District Board of Trustees recognized CCHS 2018 Nevada State Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) Champions at the board meeting May 23:
Silver Medalist (2nd Place)
PSA (Public Service Announcement): Seidi Lopez, Selene Montes, Ramona Montes, and Olivia Parkerson
Bronze Medalists (3rd Place)
Medical Reading: Brynlee Shults
4th Place
Recommended Stories For You
Medical Reading: Jordan Stauverman
Medical Photography: Stephanie Ugalde
Medical Law and Ethics: Indica Simpson
5th Place
Extemporaneous Poster: Macie Anderson
Job Seeking Skills: Vera Vaz
Medical Assisting: Joelle Jarschke